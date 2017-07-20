Kraft Heinz Pulls Ketchup Prank On Chicago Hot Dog Lovers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It might seem like second nature in Pittsburgh, but in Chicago people say you’re never supposed to put ketchup on a hot dog.
So, in honor of National Hot Dog Day, Pittsburgh-based Kraft Heinz decided to have some fun in the Windy City.
It created a Chicago Dog Sauce and convinced hot dog lovers to try it.
Little did these die-hard hot dog lovers realize that the special sauce was just ketchup.
The reactions are priceless and generally positive!
