Kraft Heinz Pulls Ketchup Prank On Chicago Hot Dog Lovers

July 20, 2017 7:35 AM
Filed Under: Kraft Heinz, National Hot Dog Day

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – It might seem like second nature in Pittsburgh, but in Chicago people say you’re never supposed to put ketchup on a hot dog.

So, in honor of National Hot Dog Day, Pittsburgh-based Kraft Heinz decided to have some fun in the Windy City.

It created a Chicago Dog Sauce and convinced hot dog lovers to try it.

Little did these die-hard hot dog lovers realize that the special sauce was just ketchup.

The reactions are priceless and generally positive!

