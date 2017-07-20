WATCH: Matt Murray Surprises Young Fan Raising Money For Charity

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray made a young fan’s day when he stopped by a lemonade stand, which was raising money for charity.

According to a CBC report, 7-year-old Gavin Currie opened the lemonade stand to raise money for the Humane Society and Easter Seals.

A photographer friend of the family informed Murray, who was back home in Thunder Bay, Ontario over the weekend.

Murray, a noted Humane Society supporter, stopped by to purchase some lemonade and chat with Gavin.

Before he left, Murray posed for pictures with Gavin and signed a stick.

Gavin has raised $300 so far, but is hoping to raise another $1,000 through a Go Fund Me campaign.

“Best day ever!” for this young Matt Murray fan running a lemonade stand to raise money for the Humane Society when guess who showed up!👀 pic.twitter.com/KsbrvhqSNu — PuckShots (@Puck_Shots) July 16, 2017

