WATCH: Matt Murray Surprises Young Fan Raising Money For Charity

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray made a young fan’s day when he stopped by a lemonade stand, which was raising money for charity.
According to a CBC report, 7-year-old Gavin Currie opened the lemonade stand to raise money for the Humane Society and Easter Seals.
A photographer friend of the family informed Murray, who was back home in Thunder Bay, Ontario over the weekend.
Murray, a noted Humane Society supporter, stopped by to purchase some lemonade and chat with Gavin.
Here’s a closer look at the “transaction” between @penguins fan Gavin & @mattmurray_30 🍋 pic.twitter.com/DSzDNaRvZW
— PuckShots (@Puck_Shots) July 17, 2017
Before he left, Murray posed for pictures with Gavin and signed a stick.
Gavin has raised $300 so far, but is hoping to raise another $1,000 through a Go Fund Me campaign.
“Best day ever!” for this young Matt Murray fan running a lemonade stand to raise money for the Humane Society when guess who showed up!👀 pic.twitter.com/KsbrvhqSNu
— PuckShots (@Puck_Shots) July 16, 2017
