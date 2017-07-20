Man Arrested In Connection With String Of Mercer County Arsons

SHARON (KDKA) – Police arrested a man accused in a string of Mercer County arsons.
Sharon Police arrested 59-year-old John Burns Wednesday night.
They say he’s responsible for at least 19 arsons on Sharon’s West Side.
All of those fires happened since the beginning of the year.
At this point, he’s only charged with one count of arson and risking a catastrophe for attempting to start a fire at a community counseling group center.
Police say tips from the public led them to Burns.
