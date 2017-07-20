Pittsburgh Police Help Veterans Make It To Pirates Game After North Side Bus Crash

July 20, 2017 12:35 PM
Julie Grant

NORTH SIDE (KDKA) – A bus transporting veterans crashed into a railroad overpass on the North Side Thursday afternoon.

According to emergency dispatchers, the crash happened at the intersection of Merchant and Martindale streets around noon.

The bus was transporting veterans from Erie to PNC Park for today’s Pirates game.

Fortunately, there were no serious injuries.

Pittsburgh Police officers responded to the scene and were helping to bring the veterans to the game.

