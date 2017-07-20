Pittsburgh Police Help Veterans Make It To Pirates Game After North Side Bus Crash

NORTH SIDE (KDKA) – A bus transporting veterans crashed into a railroad overpass on the North Side Thursday afternoon.
According to emergency dispatchers, the crash happened at the intersection of Merchant and Martindale streets around noon.
The bus was transporting veterans from Erie to PNC Park for today’s Pirates game.
#BREAKING — It appears that all of the Veterans have made it out safely. This is on Merchant Street on the North Side.@CBSPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/8ynfEjPybU
— Julie Grant (@JulieGrantEsq) July 20, 2017
Fortunately, there were no serious injuries.
Pittsburgh Police officers responded to the scene and were helping to bring the veterans to the game.
How awesome is this?! @PghPolice Officers are making sure the Veterans in the bus accident don't miss the @Pirates game! ❤️⚾️ pic.twitter.com/HPV1vZBsAQ
— Julie Grant (@JulieGrantEsq) July 20, 2017
