SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Northern Elephant Seal Is Zoo’s Coolest New Resident

July 20, 2017 9:45 PM
Filed Under: Northern Elephant Seal, Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium, Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A very cool animal is making his debut at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium.

Coolio is a northern elephant seal, and is the only one of his kind in any North American zoo.

At just 1-year-old, Coolio was rescued after being found on a California beach. He was malnourished and severely injured.

He is now blind in one eye. And, as a result, could not be released back into the wild.

Coolio will be on display in the aquarium’s Water’s Edge exhibit.

“He does like to swim around,” said Amanda Westerlund, the marine mammal keeper at the zoo. “He will explore his new exhibit and we do a lot of training with him as well. We have four feeds a day, so visitors will be able to see our training program with him. He knows over 40 different behaviors, husbandry behaviors so that he can help us with his own healthcare.”

The seal’s keepers say he is transitioning into his new home slowly.

And he is helping them gather new information and learn more about northern elephant seals, which will be shared with other institutions and experts.

He arrived at the zoo in April of 2014.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch