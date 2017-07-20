Ryan Reynolds Makes Terminally Ill Boy’s Day With Call From Set Of Deadpool 2

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Actor Ryan Reynolds became a real-life superhero to a young boy with an inoperable brain tumor.

Daniel Downing, 5, or Plympton, England was told he only has months to live after doctors discovered an inoperable brain tumor.

People magazine says that Reynolds heard about the boy, who Downing calls his hero, and arranged a phone call with the kid.

“How’s it going little buddy?” Reynolds asked Downing.

After telling Reynolds that he was doing “poorly”, the young boy asked Reynolds to FaceTime with him.

The little boy’s face lit up with joy when Reynolds popped up onto the phone’s screen.

“What an awesome t-shirt,” Reynolds said. “You know I’m the only guy who doesn’t have one of those t-shirts. I need to get one.”

Downing asked if Reynolds was outside and that’s when the little boy got an even bigger surprise.

“Yeah I am outside, you know what I’m doing right? I’m filming Deadpool 2. I’m about to walk onto the set and shoot Deadpool 2,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds even took the time to show Daniel around the set during their 15-minute conversation.