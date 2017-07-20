New Details Tell Tale Of Saxonburg Police Chief’s Heroics In 37-Year-Old Cold Case

SAXONBURG (KDKA) — For 37 years, the murder of Saxonburg Police Chief Gregory Adams was shrouded in mystery until the body of fugitive Donald Eugene Webb was unearthed last week in the backyard of his wife’s home in Massachusetts.

And still new details have emerged.

“What we didn’t realize until this investigation really unfolded in the last few weeks is the hero that Chief Adams actually was,” said Butler County District Attorney Richard Goldinger. “He really fought for his life that day.”

It’s long been known that Adams and Webb struggled during a traffic stop, with Webb hitting the chief several times in the head with a blunt object.

But while the thought was that Adams may have shot Webb, now it’s been determined that Adams broke Webb’s leg and severely ripped his lip.

“Donald Webb, because of this, lived in seclusion the remainder of his life in permanent pain with permanent disfigurement. So, if there was any justice in 37 years, Chief Adams actually delivered the justice himself,” said Goldinger.

Webb was forced to live in his wife, Lillian’s, basement, and spent most of his time in a secret room the size of a shower stall.

“He pretty much lived like a dog cowering in a basement as a coward for the rest of this life,” said Chris Birckbichler, of Pennsylvania State Police.

It’s now been determined that Webb died of a stroke in the late 1990s and that his wife buried him in her backyard.

Some controversy has arisen by the fact that Pennsylvania gave her immunity for revealing Webb’s location, but Goldinger said she is not shielded from federal prosecution.

“We gave her immunity for nothing, because we could charge her with anything. In exchange for that immunity, she was willing to tell us where Donald Webb was.”

Now, after 37 years, it’s hoped that the identification of Webb’s body and word of Adams’ heroics will give solace to his family and help the Saxonburg community move on.