Texas School District Approves Paddling As Punishment For Students

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Texas school district approved using a paddle on students as punishment.
KHOU reports the Three Rivers Independent School District in South Texas approved the new disciplinary method Tuesday night.
The policy allows a campus behavior coordinator or the principal to deliver the punishment upon a parent approving the new method.
Students will get one paddling for minor incidents like not following classroom rules.
The new policy is expected to start at the beginning of the school year.