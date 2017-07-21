4-Year-Old Found Unconscious In Swimming Pool, Flown To Children’s Hospital

ARMSTRONG COUNTY (KDKA) — A 4-year-old girl is recovering after police found her unresponsive in a pool Friday afternoon in Armstrong County.

Armstrong County 911 said it was late Friday afternoon when paramedics and other first responders were called to a home in the 2800-block of Garretts Run Road in Burrell Township, about 15 miles from Kittanning. A child in distress was in a backyard swimming pool.

“We were called to a 4-year-old child that was in a swimming pool and unconscious,” Manor Twp. police chief Eric Petrosky said. “We arrived on the scene. Paramedics were there, and she was conscious at the time. They were treating her, and she was life-flighted down to UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.”

There was no immediate condition report from the hospital on the unidentified little girl. Police would not say if any adults were present when the incident occurred, or who found the child in the pool and called for help.

Another unknown is how long the child was in the water unconscious. Sources say that the pool did not have a fence around it.

The investigation, police said, was continuing.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter