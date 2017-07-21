New Discovery Material Requested In Case Of Child’s Starvation Death

UNIONTOWN (KDKA) – The attorney of a Uniontown woman accused in the death of her young daughter is requesting new discovery material as the case prepares to go to trial.

Andrea Dusha and boyfriend Michael Lynn Wright face trial in the death of their 23-month-old daughter, Lydia Wright.

Police say Dusha brought the toddler already dead to Uniontown Hospital in February of 2016, claiming the child had developed an illness. But autopsy results showed the little girl weighed only 10 lbs., when a child of that age normally weighs as much as 20 lbs.

Dr. Cyril Wecht performed the autopsy. His findings say the child died of malnutrition and dehydration.

Dusha’s attorney, Dianne Zerega, filed briefs at Fayette County court for specific evidence from the autopsy, including autopsy tissue specimen slides, complete autopsy photos and toxicology cultures.

Zerega’s client, along with her boyfriend, are accused of willfully denying the little girl food and water as she watched her siblings, 3 and 5 years old, eat without restriction.

Dusha and Wright are accused of leaving the child in a car seat for days at a time, all of this happening in a home police described as one of unbelievable squalor and filth.

Charged with criminal homicide, Dusha and Wright face the death penalty if convicted.

Dusha remains in the Greene County Prison while Wright is lodged in the Fayette County Prison. Both are being held without bail.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter