Police Investigating Shots Fired Calls In Fineview

FINEVIEW (KDKA) – Police are investigating after several shots were fired in Pittsburgh’s Fineview neighborhood early Friday morning.
According to police, officers were called to the intersection of Belleau and Meadville streets around 1:30 a.m.
There, they found several shell casings on the ground.
There are no reported injuries. One person was placed in handcuffs at the scene, but he was later released.
Police were called to the same area for another report of shots being fired on Thursday.
