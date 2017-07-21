Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested After New Castle Standoff

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — Police arrested an armed robbery suspect after a standoff in New Castle on Friday afternoon.

Officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at a Dollar General store on Moravia Street around 2 p.m.

During their investigation, police identified the suspect as Frederick Lee Bowen. Police had filed charges against Bowen for an armed robbery at a 7-Eleven on Highland Avenue last week.

Police say officers found the vehicle involved in the Dollar General robbery at a home on Friendship Street, and someone inside the home told officers Bowen was inside and armed.

Bowen did not come out of the house when officers attempted to call him out, so officers threw tear gas into the home and used a robot to search the house for Bowen.

A special response team then entered the house and determined Bowen was not inside.

While authorities were searching nearby vacant residences, Bowen was located inside a home in the 800-block of South Mercer Street. Bowen attempted to flee out a basement window, but he was captured and taken into custody.

Bowen was arraigned and placed into the Lawrence County Jail on armed robbery charges and a probation violation.

