Furry Tails: ‘Fixburgh’ Program Offers Free Spaying, Neutering To City Pet Owners

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Humane Animal Rescue is reminding pet owners in the City of Pittsburgh about a program they are calling “Fixburgh.”

Pet owners in the city can get up to five pets spayed or neutered for free.

To take advantage of the program, pet owners must prove they live in the city by showing two bills with a valid city address and a driver’s license or other ID with a city address.

The city’s Animal Care and Control department will determine if an applicant is eligible. Then, an Animal Control administrator will send the documents to shelters involved in the program for scheduling.

Also, on the day of the procedure, your pet must be wearing a valid city dog license and a rabies tag on their collar.

Officials have set the limit at five pets because city policy states that no resident can have more than five animals.

For much more information, visit the city’s Animal Care and Control department at this link.

