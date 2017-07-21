Dating App Compiles Data, Finds Pittsburghers Hate Bad Tippers & Tom Brady

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — What do Pittsburghers hate the most?
Bad tippers, and, of course, Tom Brady.
That’s according to the dating app, Hater, which matches users with people who hate the same things.
The app compiled data from local users to create a list of the top five things Pittsburghers hate the most.
Also making the list:
- Paying extra for guacamole
- The phrase “YOLO”
- Fashion week
The app also tracked the most-hated thing in each state.
In Pennsylvania, we hate people who carry money clips.
Over in Ohio, they hate tying a tie. As for West Virginians, they really hate using the Lyft app.
To check out the full map, click here.
