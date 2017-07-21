Newspaper’s Hilarious Correction Sparks Great Hot Dog Debate

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s summertime.

By this point in the season, you’ve probably grilled up a hot dog or two, or been to a barbecue where there’s plenty for everyone.

But have you ever pondered whether that hot dog you’re enjoying is actually a sandwich. It’s an age-old question that’s getting new life thanks to a Kentucky newspaper.

On Wednesday, which was National Hot Dog Day, the Courier-Journal in Louisville printed a hilarious correction to every reference they’ve ever made that called a hot dog a “sandwich.”

The first reference was in October of 1887, then in 1901, and in 1904, 1935, 1939, 1941, 1950, 1958, 1961, and ending in August of 1966.

In the correction, the Courier-Journal then lists all the erroneous references. But the last one listed they say is their “most egregious” – “a frankfurter sandwich with catchup.”

“Catchup?” Really? Here in Pittsburgh, we know a thing or two about ketchup!

The correction ends with an apology, reading, “We deeply regret the errors, especially that last one.”

The paper’s executive editor also had some fun on Twitter:

But not everyone at the Courier-Journal agrees that a hot dog is not a sandwich. Time Magazine reports one of the paper’s columnists wrote a response, saying even Merriam-Webster defines hot dogs as sandwiches.

However, Time reports that the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council says hot dogs are definitely not sandwiches.

And so the great hot dog debate rages on.

But one thing everyone can agree with, what’s a summer barbecue without a hot dog or two?