Man Accused Of Shooting Ex-Girlfriend & Self Dies In Hospital

VANDERGRIFT (KDKA) – A man suspected of shooting his ex-girlfriend multiple times before turning the gun on himself has died.
According to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner, Ronald Prettyman, 32, died in the hospital Thursday afternoon.
Prettyman was accused of shooting Chloe Kruse, 28, at least three times before shooting himself in the head. The incident happened Wednesday evening inside a home along Grant Avenue in Vandergrift.
Kruse was taken to Forbes Hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds to the chest, abdomen and pelvic region. Her condition is unknown.
The couple’s relationship ended three months ago.
According to Vandergrift Police, three children were also in the home at the time of the shooting. They are now being cared for by their maternal grandmother who lives next door.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter