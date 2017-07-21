WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Trooper Reels In Massive 650-Pound Tuna During Fishing Trip

July 21, 2017 11:18 AM
Filed Under: Fishing, new hampshire, Tuna

RYE, N.H. (KDKA/AP) — A New Hampshire state trooper reeled in a big fish — a massive 650-pound tuna.

Nick Cyr says he was reading a book on his boat with two lines out Tuesday in Rye when he got a bite.

He tells KDKA-TV sister station WBZ-TV in Boston that he could immediately tell it was a big fish, the biggest he’s reeled in in a decade of tuna fishing.

Cyr says the fish spun the boat in circles and dragged it for about 2 miles. After a 90-minute tug-of-war, Cyr managed to reel in the 9-foot Atlantic bluefin tuna onto his 24-foot boat.

“It was 109 inches and 650 pounds,” Cyr said. “Big huge eyes. A real beautiful looking fish. Once I got it in, I cooked a steak relaxed for a little bit.”

This type of tuna can weigh up to 1,499 pounds, though that’s rare.

He says the big check he received for the tuna will help finance what he calls his low-stress hobby of fishing.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

