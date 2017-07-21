Residents Jump From Roof To Escape Rochester Apartment Fire

ROCHESTER, Pa. (KDKA) — Two people jumped from a roof to escape a fire at an apartment building in Rochester, Beaver County.

The fire started around 2 a.m. in the apartment building located in the 200 block of West Madison Street. The first crews on the scene found fire showing in a window on the alley side of the building. The fire spread to the second floor.

“It moved rather quick,” said Rochester Fire Chief Ed Hermick. “It’s an older house. It took no time at all for it to get up into the second floor.”

Chief Hermick said two people escaped out a window onto a roof. Police and neighbors helped them get to safety.

“The police officers parked their car, which is an SUV, against a porch and those two people jumped from the porch onto the police car and were able to be rescued that way,” said Chief Hermick.

The fire was brought under control about 45 minutes after the first crews arrived. Two firefighters were taken to a hospital. One was being treated for exhaustion. The second had a hand injury.

A fire marshal will investigate the cause. Chief Hermick said the fire appeared to start near the stairwell of the building.

The damage to the apartment building appears to be extensive. There were at least five residential units in the building.

