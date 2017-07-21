WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Spicer Resigns As White House Press Secretary

July 21, 2017 12:12 PM
Filed Under: Anthony Scaramucci, Donald Trump, Press Secretary, Sean Spicer, White House

WASHINGTON (AP) – White House press secretary Sean Spicer is resigning his position, according to two people with knowledge of the decision.

One of those people said Spicer is quitting because of objections over the appointment of a new White House communications director, New York financier Anthony Scaramucci.

The people with knowledge of the decision insisted on anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the personnel matter publicly.

  1. Rick Oskin says:
    July 21, 2017 at 12:34 PM

    more anonymous cbs bull! waiting for the facts will never happen if they can make it up as they go. needed the humor today, thanks!

