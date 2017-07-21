Teen Accused Of Suffocating 4-Month-Old Son To Stand Trial

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A teenager accused of suffocating his 4-month-old son will stand trial.
De-John Johnson appeared in court for a preliminary hearing on Friday. He is being charged as an adult in the case.
In May, Johnson was arrested and charged with one count of criminal homicide in the death of 4-month-old Isaiah Brooks-Leonard. The child passed away in February.
On Feb. 6, police were called to Johnson’s home on Banker Street for a report of an unresponsive child.
County detectives said the baby’s cheek was cut and bruised, his frenulum was torn, his hip was bruised, and he had finger marks around his ankles.
The baby went to McKeesport Hospital in cardiac arrest and was pronounced dead less than an hour later.
The medical examiner reports the cause of the baby’s death as suffocation and the manner homicide.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter