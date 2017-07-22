2 Vehicles Stolen In Carrick, Possibly Armed Suspect At Large

CARRICK (KDKA) — Police are searching for a man who stole two vehicles in Carrick on Saturday and may be armed.

The suspect is described as a white male, possibly between the ages of 20 and 30. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, green and black camo cargo shorts and a black Pirates baseball cap.

Officers were sent to a CoGos in the 1700-block of Saw Mill Run Boulevard around 9:40 a.m. for a report of a car theft.

Police say a man parked his rented black Chevy Malibu in the parking lot and went into the store. He left the vehicle running and the keys in the ignition. The vehicle was gone when he left the store.

Officers were told the stolen vehicle was found in the 200-block of Newett Drive, where the car thief had crashed into the porch of a residence. The man was seen fleeing the scene on foot with what appeared to be a gun in his hand.

According to police, officers received another report of a car theft in the 1400-block of Brownsville Road just before 11 a.m.

The owner of that vehicle parked his black Hyundai Sonata in the area and took his dog for a walk. He believes he dropped his keys, and he notified police when he realized his car was missing.

The suspect has not yet been found.

