Man Killed In Accidental Shooting In Lincoln Place

July 22, 2017 7:06 PM
Filed Under: Accidental Shooting, Amy Wadas, Fatal Shooting, Lincoln Place

LINCOLN PLACE (KDKA) — A man was killed when his friend accidentally shot him at a Lincoln Place home Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. at a home on Lougean Street.

KDKA’s Amy Wadas reports that a 21-year-old man accidentally shot his friend, also 21 years old, in the chest.

The victim died from his injuries.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Further details are not available at this time.

