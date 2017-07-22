Man Killed In Accidental Shooting In Lincoln Place

LINCOLN PLACE (KDKA) — A man was killed when his friend accidentally shot him at a Lincoln Place home Saturday afternoon.
The shooting happened around 5 p.m. at a home on Lougean Street.
A 21 yr old man dead after 21 yr friend accidentally shoots him in chest at home in Lincoln Place. @CBSPittsburgh #KDKA pic.twitter.com/iPNpviYr08
— Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) July 22, 2017
KDKA’s Amy Wadas reports that a 21-year-old man accidentally shot his friend, also 21 years old, in the chest.
The victim died from his injuries.
The victim has not yet been identified.
Further details are not available at this time.
