Furry Tails: Moses & Mimi Are Waiting For Forever Homes

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Moses

Animal Friends

Moses is a handsome and energetic guy looking for a patient family that will keep him active! He can’t wait to meet his forever family!

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Moses is Shepherd mix with a lot of energy – he could play all day long! He would love to have a human partner with an active lifestyle who has had experience with positive reinforcement training. He will be a loyal and loving companion to that special someone who can take the time to work with him. Moses needs to learn to channel his energy in a positive way, like running or practicing agility. This will help him learn when it’s appropriate to let out his exuberant personality and when it’s more appropriate to be calm. He can go home with children ages 12 and older, and cannot go home with cats. If Moses sounds like your guy, stop by to meet him today!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7002. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Mimi

Orphans of the Storm

Mimi is such a sweet kitty! She’s waiting for her second chance at a forever home! She’d make the perfect addition to a family looking to add a cat to their lives!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Last April, Mimi came to the shelter with her four babies and went to a foster home. The kittens were born in a dresser drawer and, sadly, their owner was taken to jail and they were all alone. Mimi was a great mother and raised the four beautiful and lovable kittens. Mimi is extremely friendly and is waiting patiently for a loving home. For more info or to meet Mimi, please contact Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning.

To find out more about how to adopt Mimi, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

