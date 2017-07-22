WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Police Searching For Missing 13-Year-Old With Autism

July 22, 2017 12:27 PM
Filed Under: Beltzhoover, Missing

BELTZHOOVER (KDKA) — Police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy in the Beltzhoover area.

The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety says 13-year-old Amari Hall, who is autistic, was last seen around 7 a.m. Saturday in Beltzhoover.

Hall is described as a light-skinned black male with short black hair and brown eyes. He is 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs approximately 130 lbs.

(Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety)

Public Safety officials say he may be riding a green bicycle with gold lettering, and he is known to ride Port Authority buses.

Anyone who sees Hall or has information on his whereabouts should call 911 or the Missing Persons Unit at (412) 323-7141.

