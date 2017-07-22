CDC: Yellow Maradol Papayas Linked To Salmonella Infections

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says yellow Maradol papayas have been linked to a recent outbreak of salmonella infections that have caused one death.

The CDC said Friday that 47 people have been infected with an outbreak strain of salmonella kiambu. The infections are spread across 12 states.

One person in New York City has died from the infection, and twelve people have been hospitalized.

Four cases of illness have been reported in Pennsylvania.

The majority of the cases have been reported in New York and New Jersey, which had 13 and 12 cases respectively.

According to the CDC, their investigation indicates yellow Maradol papayas are the likely source of the outbreak.

The CDC recommends that consumers do not eat yellow Maradol papayas until they learn more. Restaurants should not serve and retailers should not sell the fruit.

More information can be found on the CDC’s website here: CDC.gov/salmonella/kiambu-07-17

