WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Penn State Board Votes New Chair, Approves Tuition Increase

July 22, 2017 1:19 PM
Filed Under: Matthew Schuyler, Penn State

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (AP) – A real estate company president is the new chairman of Penn State’s board, which also is hitting incoming students with higher tuition rates for the coming school year.

The board of trustees voted 21 to 12 on Friday to elect Mark Dambly as chairman. He’s currently vice chair and has been a trustee since 2010.

The new tuition rates vary, but the average in-state tuition will rise 2.45 percent. In-state students who want to live on campus in State College for their freshman year will see an increase of 2.74 percent.

Dambly is president of Pennrose Properties in Philadelphia.

The new vice chairman is Matthew Schuyler, the chief human resources officer for Hilton Worldwide.

The board met in Middletown, Pennsylvania, on the campus of Penn State Harrisburg.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch