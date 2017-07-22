Penn State Board Votes New Chair, Approves Tuition Increase

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (AP) – A real estate company president is the new chairman of Penn State’s board, which also is hitting incoming students with higher tuition rates for the coming school year.

The board of trustees voted 21 to 12 on Friday to elect Mark Dambly as chairman. He’s currently vice chair and has been a trustee since 2010.

The new tuition rates vary, but the average in-state tuition will rise 2.45 percent. In-state students who want to live on campus in State College for their freshman year will see an increase of 2.74 percent.

Dambly is president of Pennrose Properties in Philadelphia.

The new vice chairman is Matthew Schuyler, the chief human resources officer for Hilton Worldwide.

The board met in Middletown, Pennsylvania, on the campus of Penn State Harrisburg.

