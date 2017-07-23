WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Bush Brothers & Co. Announces Baked Beans Recall

July 23, 2017 5:46 PM
Filed Under: Recall, Recalls

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Bush Brothers & Company has announced a recall of some of its cans of baked beans.

The company says the cans may have defective side seams.

The recall affects the following three varieties of 28-ounce cans of baked beans:

  • Bush’s Best Brown Sugar Hickory
  • Bush’s Best Country Style
  • Bush’s Best Original

Consumers who purchased the affected products are urged to throw the cans away.

Click here for more information on the recalled products.

