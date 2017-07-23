Bush Brothers & Co. Announces Baked Beans Recall

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Bush Brothers & Company has announced a recall of some of its cans of baked beans.
The company says the cans may have defective side seams.
The recall affects the following three varieties of 28-ounce cans of baked beans:
- Bush’s Best Brown Sugar Hickory
- Bush’s Best Country Style
- Bush’s Best Original
Consumers who purchased the affected products are urged to throw the cans away.
Click here for more information on the recalled products.
