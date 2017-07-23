Dogs Killed, House Destroyed In Centerville Fire

CENTERVILLE (KDKA) — A red inferno filled the night sky on Second Street in Centerville Borough, Washington County around 4:30 in the morning Sunday.

Sandrea Baumgardner lives next door.

“I had someone pounding on my walls, pounding on my front door, pounding on my kitchen door,” Baumgardner said. “All I thought was family, something happened in my family.”

Sunday afternoon, the home was still smoldering. Rubble was everywhere, a car was charred and a dog cage was burnt. Two dogs were in the cage during the fire and couldn’t be rescued.

“Just two small bodies. They were carrying it out in that cage,” Baumgardner said.

Firefighters said the home went up in flames fast. A woman and her fiance, who were renting, were home. Their three children weren’t home at the time.

“When we pulled on scene they stated they were cooking on a stove. Grease caught fire in the kitchen and ended up spreading to the kitchen,” Fire Chief Derrek White with 19 Denbo-Vesta 6 Volunteer Fire Department said.

The fire chief said around eight fire companies responded and encountered some issues.

“Due to the problems of water loss that we had down there with hydrants, but we overcame that and had some tanker shuttles come in,” White said.

The Red Cross was called in to help the family.

As for Sandrea Baumgardner, she’s dealing with some damage too. The siding on her house was melted, and she says her neighbor should be covering those costs.

