Man In Critical Condition After Lincoln-Lemington Shooting

LINCOLN-LEMINGTON (KDKA) — A man was in critical condition after a shooting in Lincoln-Lemington early Sunday morning.
Officers were sent to the 1300-block of Paulson Avenue for a report of gunshots just after 3:30 a.m.
Police say the victim left the scene on foot and was found in the 7100-block of Churchland Street. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the groin area and the arm.
No information about the suspect is available.
