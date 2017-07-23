WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Man In Critical Condition After Lincoln-Lemington Shooting

July 23, 2017 11:05 AM
Filed Under: Lincoln-Lemington, Shooting

LINCOLN-LEMINGTON (KDKA) — A man was in critical condition after a shooting in Lincoln-Lemington early Sunday morning.

Officers were sent to the 1300-block of Paulson Avenue for a report of gunshots just after 3:30 a.m.

Police say the victim left the scene on foot and was found in the 7100-block of Churchland Street. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the groin area and the arm.

No information about the suspect is available.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch