Caught On Camera: Starbucks Customer Stabbed While Thwarting Attempted Robbery

FRESNO, Calif. (KDKA) — A man was stabbed in the neck when he attacked an armed robber at a California Starbucks on Thursday.

CBS affiliate KGPE-TV reports 58-year-old Cregg Jerri was sitting in the Starbucks when a masked man holding a yellow bag approached the register and threatened the barista with a fake gun. The man eventually pulled out a buck knife as he demanded money.

Surveillance footage captured the moment when Jerri approached the robber from behind and hit him in the back with a chair. The two men then got into a physical altercation.

KGPE-TV says Jerri was stabbed in the neck during the struggle, but he managed to get the knife away from the robber and stab him several times.

The robber, later identified as 30-year-old Ryan Michael Flores, then fled the scene. He was later arrested by police. KGPE-TV says Flores was last reported to be in critical but stable condition, and he will be sent to jail once he is released from the hospital.

Jerri needed staples in his neck for his stab wound, but he is expected to be OK.

