Man Killed In Indiana Co. Crash

July 23, 2017 11:30 AM
Filed Under: Aaron Whited, Fatal Crash, White Township

WHITE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man was killed in a one-vehicle crash in White Township on Saturday night.

It happened on State Route 422 around 9:30 p.m.

State police say 23-year-old Aaron Whited, of Fallentimber, Pa., was driving west when he traveled off the south side of the road for unknown reasons.

When Whited veered back onto the road, his vehicle overturned two or three times.

The Indiana County coroner’s office says Whited was not wearing a seatbelt at the time, and he was ejected from his vehicle in the crash.

Whited was pronounced dead at the scene.

