Altoona Man ‘Can’t Complain’ About 2nd Place At World Series Of Poker Main Event

LAS VEGAS (AP) – It came down to the final card against steep odds, but New Jersey’s Scott Blumstein is this year’s World Series of Poker champion.

The 25-year-old won the series’ marquee no-limit Texas Hold ’em main event early Sunday in Las Vegas. He’s now more than $8.1 million richer.

Blumstein is from Brigantine, New Jersey. He eliminated another poker main event rookie, Daniel Ott, of Altoona, Pennsylvania, on the 246th hand of the final table.

Watch The Final Hand:

Blumstein’s ace of hearts and two of diamonds were stronger than Ott’s hand.

Ott went all in with ace of diamonds and eight of diamonds. The community cards were a jack of spades, a six of spades, a five of hearts, a seven of hearts and a two of hearts.

Blumstein says he had to “battle pretty deep” and he’s “really happy with the result.”

Ott, who earned $4.7 million for his second place finish, says the cards didn’t go his way.

Neither Ott nor Blumstein had previously played at the main event. Both had dozens of supporters who cheered and gasped throughout the night, depending on the hand.

Ott tells PokerNews.com he “got second place in the third largest Main Event ever” and he “can’t complain about that.”

Blumstein is also taking home a gold bracelet made from white and yellow gold and diamonds and rubies.

Earlier Saturday, Frenchman Benjamin Pollak was eliminated in third place.