Deputy Catches ‘Most Wanted’ Sex Offender While Driving To Work

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office says a sheriff’s deputy caught a “most wanted” sex offender while he was driving to work Monday.

Police say 57-year-old Anthony Wallace, of Lincoln-Lemington, was wanted on two bench warrants for violating his probation/parole regarding a 1983 rape conviction and a DUI from December of last year. The violation was probation/parole was due to a DUI case from May of this year.

When deputies went to Wallace’s last known address in early June, the landlord told them Wallace no longer lived there. Wallace, who is registered as a sexual offender for life, was then charged with failure to comply with registration of sexual offender requirements.

Authorities have been searching for Wallace since June 13.

The sheriff’s office says a sheriff’s deputy who was familiar with Wallace’s case was driving to work Monday morning when he saw a man resembling Wallace walking in the 1400-block of Penn Avenue in Wilkinsburg.

The deputy parked his vehicle, approached the man, and asked if he was Anthony Wallace. The man initially said no and told the deputy he did not have any identification on him, but he later admitted he was Anthony Wallace.

Wilkinsburg police and another sheriff’s deputy arrived on the scene to provide backup support, and Wallace was taken into custody and sent to the Allegheny County Jail.

Wallace will await arraignment on the new Megan’s Law Violation charges.

