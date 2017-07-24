Woman Arrested In Deadly Crash That Was Livestreamed Online

MERCED, Calif. (AP/KDKA) – An 18-year-old woman has been arrested in California on suspicion of causing a deadly crash that she recorded live on Instagram.

Obdulia Sanchez was booked into the Merced County Jail on suspicion of DUI and vehicular manslaughter after Friday’s crash that killed her 14-year-old sister and badly injured another 14-year-old girl.

The California Highway Patrol says Sanchez was driving the car when it veered onto the right shoulder of a road about 120 miles southeast of San Francisco. It says she overcorrected, causing the vehicle to swerve across lanes, crash through a wire fence and overturn into a field.

KPIX-TV reports that in a video posted on Instagram after the crash, Sanchez says, “I killed my sister. I know I’m going to prison, but I don’t care. I’m sorry baby. I’m a hold it down.”

KPIX-TV says the Instagram post ends with her kneeling next to her dead sister, saying, “Wake up baby, I’m [expletive] sorry baby. I did not mean to kill you sweetie.”

The California Highway Patrol is examining the video as part of the investigation.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)