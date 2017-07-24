Study: Most Dog Owners Take More Photos Of Pet Than Significant Other

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — When you scroll through the photos on your phone, do you have picture after picture of your dog? You’re not alone.

A study by Rover.com, an online network for pet sitters and dog walkers, found that 65 percent of dog owners said they took more pictures of their pet than they did of their significant other.

They’re not necessarily sharing all of those photos, though, as only 29 percent said they shared more pictures of their dog than they did of friends and family.

But dog owners are pretty split on which is harder — leaving their dog for a week or leaving their significant other for a week. Forty-seven percent of dog owners said leaving their dog for a week would be harder.

It turns out pets have a lot of influence over relationships, with 54 percent of dog owners saying they would consider ending a relationship if their dog didn’t like their partner.

