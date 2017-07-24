Ford Facing Class Action Lawsuit Over PowerShift Transmissions

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Ford is facing a new class action lawsuit, and your car might involved.
Thousands of Fiesta and Focus owners are suing the automaker over an issue with their PowerShift transmissions.
They say the cars often slam into gear or feel like they are slipping.
One customer says the problem is so bad, that she feels like she’s driving in a death trap.
The lawsuit applies to Ford Fiestas from 2011 through 2016 and Ford Focus models from 2012 through 2016.
Ford denies any wrongdoing, but did agree to pay car owners in several states over the issue.
The company also launched a website for customers who think they’re having an issue, which you can see here.
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter