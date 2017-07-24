WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

‘Gateway To Squirrel Hill’ Could Get Facelift

By: Andrew Limberg July 24, 2017 11:06 AM
PITTSBURGH (NewsRadio 1020 KDKA) – A local developer is hoping to give the “gateway to Squirrel Hill” a facelift.

CBRE Executive Vice President Herky Pollock is proposing a development at the corner of Forward and Murray avenues to replace a building destroyed by fire in 2015.

Pollock tells the KDKA Morning News, “The goal is to build a 10-story building with 125 apartments, 130 parking spaces and around 13 [or] 14,000 square feet of retail [space].”

Pollock adds the $40 million project is a good business opportunity and a way to improve and give back to his neighborhood.

“It made me disappointed that [the area] sat that way. I went to high school a block away and I used to walk by there and sometimes hang out there…It’s seen its better days and years ago and when Poli’s [restaurant] went away, that was probably the final nail in its coffin,” said Pollock.

Pollock says he was surprised the area has gone undeveloped for the past 15 years.

“It’s close to Oakland. It’s close to Downtown. It’s literally one block from the whole entire city,” said Pollock.

There will be a public meeting about the project Monday at 7 p.m. at the Jewish Community Center in Squirrel Hill.

