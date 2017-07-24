WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

One Killed In I-79 Crash

July 24, 2017 2:09 PM
Filed Under: Fatal Crash, I-79, Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KDKA) — One person was killed in a crash on I-79 in Washington County late Monday morning.

It happened just after 11 a.m. on I-79 near Racetrack Road.

The Washington County coroner’s office says a driver was traveling northbound on I-79 and crashed into the back of a tractor trailer that was stopped in traffic.

The driver was not restrained at the time of the crash.

The driver was pronounced dead just before noon.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

State police are investigating the crash.

