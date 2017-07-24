One Killed In I-79 Crash

Dunlap: Golf Better Get With The Times Had something else been on TV, Colin Dunlap would have turned the channel as Jordan Spieth's errant tee shot on No. 13 caused a significant delay at the British Open.

If You Need Saves In Fantasy Baseball, Look For High Strikeout RatesThe job of closer for a MLB team comes with few guarantees, meaning it's tough to secure saves all season long at the draft. Scouring waivers will net saves where no one was looking.