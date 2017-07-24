Cops: Pennsylvania Man Jailed For Giving Co-Worker Pot Brownie

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania man has been jailed on assault and drug charges for allegedly giving a co-worker a brownie made with marijuana, which the woman’s teen son then ate.
Police say the 15-year-old boy has autism and had to be taken to the hospital because of the drugs he unwittingly ingested.
That’s why 32-year-old Corey Emery, of East Stroudsburg, was arrested Friday and remained in the Monroe County jail Monday on charges including aggravated assault and drug delivery.
Online court records show the incident occurred back on July 6. State police say Emery gave the brownie to a female co-worker because he want to know “if it really was marijuana” inside. Police say Emery acknowledged he didn’t tell the woman he believed there was pot baked into the treat.
Emery has applied for a public defender.
