WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Police: Man Caught Traveling 105 MPH With Unsecured Children In Car

July 24, 2017 7:00 PM
Filed Under: Butler County, Child Endangerment, Joshua Crider, speeding

BUTLER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Butler County man is facing charges after he was caught going almost twice as fast as the speed limit with two small children in his vehicle last week.

State police say 35-year-old Joshua Crider, of Sarver, Pa., was seen traveling 105 mph in a 55 mph zone around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

When state police conducted a traffic stop, they saw that two small children, ages 6 and 8, were in the vehicle. Neither child was properly secured.

A woman was also in the vehicle.

Crider is facing charges of reckless driving, careless driving, speeding and endangering the welfare of children.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch