Police: Man Caught Traveling 105 MPH With Unsecured Children In Car

BUTLER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Butler County man is facing charges after he was caught going almost twice as fast as the speed limit with two small children in his vehicle last week.
State police say 35-year-old Joshua Crider, of Sarver, Pa., was seen traveling 105 mph in a 55 mph zone around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.
When state police conducted a traffic stop, they saw that two small children, ages 6 and 8, were in the vehicle. Neither child was properly secured.
A woman was also in the vehicle.
Crider is facing charges of reckless driving, careless driving, speeding and endangering the welfare of children.
