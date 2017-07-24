WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Attorney General Accusing Pennsylvania Priest Of Sex Abuse

July 24, 2017 9:35 AM
Filed Under: Josh Shapiro, Lower Burrell, Roman Catholic Diocese of Greensburg, Westmoreland County

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro plans to announce criminal sexual abuse charges against a western Pennsylvania priest.

Shapiro’s office says he’ll be in Lower Burrell to announce the charges this afternoon.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the priest serves at a parish in that area, and the priest has yet to be identified. Lower Burrell is about 25 miles northeast of Pittsburgh and is located in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Greensburg.

Shapiro says the arrest being announced Monday is part “of a broader investigation into sexual abuse by priests.” Sharpiro says he’ll ask the public for more help in identifying alleged abusers and their victims.

