Steelers To Honor Late Dan Rooney With Jersey Patch

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers will be honoring the late Dan Rooney with a special patch on their jerseys this season.
According to the Steelers, the patch will feature a black and gold shamrock with the initials “DMR.”
“We wanted to have something my dad would be proud of and really called out parts of his life that were important to him,” Steelers’ President Art Rooney II said in a statement.
Dan Rooney passed away in April at the age of 84.
