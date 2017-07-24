WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Steelers To Honor Late Dan Rooney With Jersey Patch

July 24, 2017 10:41 AM
Filed Under: Dan Rooney, Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers will be honoring the late Dan Rooney with a special patch on their jerseys this season.

According to the Steelers, the patch will feature a black and gold shamrock with the initials “DMR.”

“We wanted to have something my dad would be proud of and really called out parts of his life that were important to him,” Steelers’ President Art Rooney II said in a statement.

Dan Rooney passed away in April at the age of 84.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch