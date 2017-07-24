Powerless Tenants Left In The Dark By Landlord

BETHEL PARK, Pa. (KDKA) — People living at an apartment complex in Bethel Park spent the weekend without power, and frustrated by their landlord’s slow response to the situation.

Storms toppled a tree Friday near the Village Apartments along Abbeyville Road. People living in four apartment buildings lost power.

Duquesne Light informed the residents that it is their landlord’s responsibility to make the necessary repairs to restore service. Nexus Management operates the apartment complex, but residents say the company was slow to respond to the problem. Some residents went looking for another place to stay.

“I know the one guy paid $150 for a hotel,” said resident Amy Lowe. “We don’t have that kind of money, but I think that’s what they should’ve done. They should’ve helped us, given us hotel vouchers or something.”

“We have to eat out, shower in the dark with a flashlight,” said resident Jeffrey Kountz. “I gotta go out to my car to charge the phone. It’s a headache.”

Nexus Management stated it did not expect to fix the power issue until Monday.