At Least One Injured After Crash On Saw Mill Run Blvd.

OVERBROOK (KDKA) — At least one person was injured after a crash on Saw Mill Run Boulevard late Monday morning.
It happened just before 11 a.m. across from Gillece Transmissions.
According to a witness, the driver crashed into two vehicles at the car dealership then struck a telephone pole. One person was transported from the scene in an ambulance in an unknown condition, although Allegheny County officials did confirm there were injuries.
Allegheny County officials reported that wires were down and one lane of Saw Mill Run Boulevard was closed in both directions.
