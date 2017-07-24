WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

At Least One Injured After Crash On Saw Mill Run Blvd.

July 24, 2017 12:07 PM
Filed Under: Car Crash, Overbrook, Saw Mill Run Boulevard

OVERBROOK (KDKA) — At least one person was injured after a crash on Saw Mill Run Boulevard late Monday morning.

It happened just before 11 a.m. across from Gillece Transmissions.

(Photo Credit: Marie Ann Eberlein)

(Photo Credit: Marie Ann Eberlein)

According to a witness, the driver crashed into two vehicles at the car dealership then struck a telephone pole. One person was transported from the scene in an ambulance in an unknown condition, although Allegheny County officials did confirm there were injuries.

(Photo Credit: Marie Ann Eberlein)

(Photo Credit: Marie Ann Eberlein)

Allegheny County officials reported that wires were down and one lane of Saw Mill Run Boulevard was closed in both directions.

