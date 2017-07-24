WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

2 Gunshot Wound Victims Arrive At Children’s Hospital, 1 Pronounced Dead

Police Also Investigating Reports Of Gunfire In Sheraden July 24, 2017 8:16 PM
Filed Under: Children’s Hospital, David Highfield, Sheraden, Shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after two men arrived at Children’s Hospital Monday afternoon suffering from gunshot wounds.

According to city Public Safety officials, one of the men was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say the wounded men arrived in a white Chevy SUV.

The other man’s condition has not been released.

Officials say they don’t know where the men were shot.

Police are also investigating a report of shots being fired around 6:30 p.m. in the 3000-block of Bergman Street in Sheraden.

Public Safety officials say they don’t know yet if the two incidents are related.

Neighbors along Bergman Street tell KDKA that two men were arguing and people inside the home ran after some glass shattered.

The investigation continues into both incidents.

