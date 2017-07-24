WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Inbound Parkway East Shut Down After Crash Near Squirrel Hill Tunnels

July 24, 2017 8:20 PM
Filed Under: Car Crash, I-376, Parkway East, Squirrel Hill Tunnels

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Inbound lanes of the Parkway East are shut down Monday evening due to a car crash near the Squirrel Hill Tunnels.

The crash happened just after 7 p.m. when, according to a witness, a vehicle in the eastbound lane crossed over into the westbound lane and hit another vehicle head-on.

Multiple injuries were reported.

squirrel hill tunnels crash Inbound Parkway East Shut Down After Crash Near Squirrel Hill Tunnels

(Photo Credit: Dave Colabine/KDKA)

Another crash involving multiple vehicles happened sometime after that head-on collision.

PennDOT officials say inbound (westbound) lanes of the Parkway East are closed to traffic. Inbound traffic will be detoured at the Wilkinsburg exit.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch