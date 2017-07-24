Inbound Parkway East Shut Down After Crash Near Squirrel Hill Tunnels

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Inbound lanes of the Parkway East are shut down Monday evening due to a car crash near the Squirrel Hill Tunnels.
The crash happened just after 7 p.m. when, according to a witness, a vehicle in the eastbound lane crossed over into the westbound lane and hit another vehicle head-on.
Multiple injuries were reported.
Another crash involving multiple vehicles happened sometime after that head-on collision.
PennDOT officials say inbound (westbound) lanes of the Parkway East are closed to traffic. Inbound traffic will be detoured at the Wilkinsburg exit.
Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter