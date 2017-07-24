WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Storms Bring Flooding To Southwestern Pennsylvania

July 24, 2017 2:01 AM
CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — Storms Sunday night brought flooding to parts of southwestern Pennsylvania.

Officials in Connellsville, Fayette County were watching closely early Monday morning for flooding from Mounts Creek. In a Facebook post Sunday night, Mayor Greg Lincoln stated evacuations were being considered for homes in the Dutch Bottom area of the city.

Last August, flooding caused more than $7 million dollars in damage in Connellsville, and destroyed homes in the Dutch Bottom area.

Elsewhere in Fayette County, there were reports of flooding in the Wickhaven community in Perry Township. Flooding was covering roadways near the intersection of Turnbull and Wickhaven Hollow Roads.

wickhaven1 Storms Bring Flooding To Southwestern Pennsylvania

Courtesy: Brittany Rose

wickhaven2 Storms Bring Flooding To Southwestern Pennsylvania

Courtesy: Brittany Rose

The National Weather Service reported part of State Route 982 in Bullskin Township was underwater Sunday night.

Flash flooding was also reported Sunday night in Butler, Clarion, Washington and Westmoreland Counties.

