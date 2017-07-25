Child Porn Charges Withdrawn Against Former Aliquippa Basketball Coach

ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) – All charges have been withdrawn against a former Aliquippa basketball coach who was accused of possessing child pornography.

Nicholas Lackovich appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday morning. In November, he was charged with two felony counts of sexual abuse of children by knowingly possessing child pornography.

Today, all charges were dismissed and attorneys are working to have his record expunged.

“It was no surprise to us because there’s no evidence. So, we’re going to move to expunge his record. Hopefully, we’ll have that done next week and put this entire matter behind him,” defense attorney Bill Difenderfer said. “For them to dismiss it at this level, I think, speaks volumes of why they dismissed the case.”

Lackovich spoke to reporters after the hearing and said he will now look to rebuild his life.

“It’s been a nightmare. I just had to endure it. I’m just happy that it’s over and I can go about trying to repair my life. I’ve had pretty much everything taken away from me. I have to man up and rebuild that,” Lackovich said. “I’ve maintained my innocence from day one. For two years, anyone that was willing to listen, I had nothing to do with this. I’ve always maintained that there was a logical non-criminal explanation to all of this, but no one ever chose to want to hear it.”

As part of getting back to a normal life, Lackovich would be open to coaching again.

“I’d like to just have my life back. I’d like to get back into coaching, I’d like to just have my normal life back,” he said.

“There’s no reason at all why he can’t be coaching again. We all have advised him to get back into it. This whole thing will be expunged, his slate will be clear,” Difenderfer said.

