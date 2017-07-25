Missing: Welcome To Castle Shannon Signs

CASTLE SHANNON (KDKA) – Police are trying to figure out who is stealing the “Welcome to Castle Shannon Borough” signs.

Over the past few weeks Castle Shannon police say four of the signs have been stolen.

The signs are missing from:

Greenridge Rd and Connor Rd

McRoberts Rd and Loma Dr.

Hamilton Rd

Rte 88 (Library Rd and Spring St.)

Police say the person or persons stealing the signs are unfastening the hardware as not to damage the signs.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact Castle Shannon Police (412) 885-9300 or the Borough office (412) 885-9200.

A reward is offered for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the thieves/vandals.