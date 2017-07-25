Trump To Rally In Ohio As Residents Worry About Health Care

July 25, 2017 7:43 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Obamacare, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) – President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Ohio on Tuesday as the U.S. Senate will vote on whether to open debate on legislation to repeal and replace former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

Ohioans have mixed feelings about Republicans’ efforts.

Some who rely on government assistance say they’re having trouble sleeping at night because they’re worried about their medical expenses. Others are hopeful the Republican plan will make things more affordable for them.

Republican Ohio Sen. Rob Portman could be a key swing vote on the legislation and is facing immense pressure from both sides.

Trump, who is scheduled to visit Youngstown Tuesday night, has been urging Republicans to support an effort to repeal and replace Obama’s statute.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

